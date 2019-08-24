Goodnow Investment Group Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Fj Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) by $4.17 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 22,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 437,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.60M, down from 459,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 265,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 595,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 31,969 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 36,851 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability. Alps Advsr accumulated 1,912 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Globeflex Lp has invested 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bowling Management Ltd reported 0.61% stake. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 0.07% stake. Martingale Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,117 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 835 shares stake. Hsbc Plc reported 17,178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc has invested 1.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kcm Inv Ltd reported 1,250 shares stake. 2,176 were reported by Quantbot Tech L P. 32,030 were reported by Contravisory Mgmt. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $75,783 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 25,595 shares to 423,405 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,935 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

