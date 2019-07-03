Goodnow Investment Group Position in Wayfair (W) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Stock Value Rose While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $143.51. About 1.28M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $143.51. About 1.28M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 29 selling transactions for $15.10 million activity. Shah Niraj also sold $1.56M worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 955 shares valued at $88,567 was made by Oblak Steve on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Mulliken John Champlin sold $92,510. $391,949 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Conine Steven on Tuesday, January 22. $3,591 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Rodrigues Romero. Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of stock.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0% or 66,726 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 12,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,533 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 604 shares. Asset One Com Ltd invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Polar Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 235,992 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 100 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Financial Gp accumulated 294 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.16% or 4,600 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co holds 2,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 29 selling transactions for $15.10 million activity. FLEISHER MICHAEL D also sold $462,402 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. Conine Steven had sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67M on Monday, February 11. $57,790 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Macri Edmond on Tuesday, February 5.

