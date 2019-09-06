Goodnow Investment Group Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Phocas Financial Has Upped Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 56,791 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 314,766 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. 7,579 shares valued at $516,984 were sold by MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 3,280 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,961 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability owns 737 shares. 117,391 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Monarch Asset Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 5,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 4,227 were reported by Pitcairn. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 13,777 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 13,500 shares. Phocas Corp, California-based fund reported 140,977 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has 7,100 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 64 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 5,013 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds holds 271,600 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Inc invested in 0.01% or 36,355 shares. 13,728 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 22,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 79,859 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 530,068 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Lc has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 266,700 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Geode Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 875,013 shares. California-based Beach Point Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 6.24% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Trexquant Lp stated it has 36,894 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 941,400 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.36% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

