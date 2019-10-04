Goodnow Investment Group Maintains Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT); Ametek New (AME) Holding Held by Blair William & Company

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 606.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 635,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 739,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02M, up from 104,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 192,298 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 22,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 800,235 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.69M, up from 777,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.4. About 297,779 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has 12,562 shares. 62,927 are held by Marvin And Palmer Incorporated. Cim Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,280 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 1.10M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 21,021 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability invested in 8,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sit Associates Incorporated has 24,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 61,906 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 58,158 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 705,745 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 32,863 were reported by Duncker Streett. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.15% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 338,350 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 42,577 shares. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 56,887 shares to 265,038 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 8,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,383 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).