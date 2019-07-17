Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake by $4.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Verition Fund Management Has Boosted General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) Position by $983,016; Market Valuation Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by 197.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 26,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 13,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 4.90 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise will remain a GM unit but SoftBank will own just under 20 percent of the company; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO HOLD EMERGENCY MINISTERS MTG ON GM KOREA: MONEYTODAY; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s service sector growth expected as domestic consumption recovers; 07/03/2018 – GM Urges Electric-Car Credit Extension to Room of Oil Executives; 13/03/2018 – GM Korea asks for plant site to be designated foreign investment zone; 02/04/2018 – GM Korea proposes halting one shift at No.2 plant in Bupyeong -internal union letter; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO…; 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020-26; 14/05/2018 – TIANSHENG PHARMA DEPUTY GM IN POLICE CUSTODY ON VIOLATIONS

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 22,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.60 million, down from 459,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $197.86. About 366,387 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,388 shares to 12,326 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,615 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SWM Adds TPU Film Production Capabilities in Asia – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UAW president to GM: We invested in you, now invest in us – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Workhorse Group Shares Soared Monday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 18.32 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

