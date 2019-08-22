Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding; ONEX SUB VOTING SHARES CANADA (ONEXF) Sellers Decreased By 11.36% Their Shorts

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 4.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 22,020 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 437,168 shares with $91.60 million value, down from 459,188 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 138,770 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

ONEX CORP SUB VOTING SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had a decrease of 11.36% in short interest. ONEXF’s SI was 228,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.36% from 257,900 shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 27 days are for ONEX CORP SUB VOTING SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s short sellers to cover ONEXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 900 shares traded. Onex Corporation (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It has a 1.77 P/E ratio. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational firms, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and manufactures up.

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 10.47% above currents $203.68 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Needham maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Needham has “Buy” rating and $225 target.

