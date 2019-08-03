Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Wayfair (W) Position by $1.24 Million; Stock Value Declined; Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.46M market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 19,000 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 2.74M shares traded or 90.77% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $6.33 million activity. $57,790 worth of stock was sold by Macri Edmond on Tuesday, February 5. On Monday, February 11 Shah Niraj sold $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 14,000 shares. Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 0.06% or 9,783 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,419 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 95,810 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Goodnow Inv Group Limited Liability Company holds 4.94% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 241,307 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 246 shares. Raymond James accumulated 14,007 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 10,084 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 663,251 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Trust Company Of Vermont owns 6 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Il has 10,000 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Wells Fargo & Mn has 5,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.22 million shares. Boston stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 40,446 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 575,925 shares. Mill Road Mngmt Llc reported 1.69 million shares or 6.11% of all its holdings. 73,980 are owned by Blackrock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 96 shares. Perritt Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 530,727 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 10,000 shares. 22,400 are owned by First Manhattan Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $11,550 was made by Glass Donald L on Friday, March 8.