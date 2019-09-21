Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Position in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) by $3.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Cut as Share Value Rose

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59 million, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 718,694 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 142,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 716,488 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.17M, down from 858,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.40 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

