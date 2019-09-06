Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position by $1.07 Million as Share Value Rose; As Manpowergroup (MAN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Upped Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 1719.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 67,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 71,700 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 3,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 781,229 shares traded or 51.34% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc analyzed 12,341 shares as the company's stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 558,074 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 90,845 shares to 588,003 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.50M for 21.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.