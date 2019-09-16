Goodnow Investment Group Holds Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $25.40 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 439,288 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.03M, up from 437,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $203.32. About 91,990 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73M, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $281.08. About 926,601 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,145 shares to 395,006 shares, valued at $77.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Inv has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,788 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Ltd Co invested in 0% or 200 shares. 36,661 are owned by American Research And. Boston Common Asset Ltd Company holds 21,131 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.47% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1.17% or 8,705 shares. Clean Yield Gru has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parnassus Investments Ca reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,695 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc invested 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bamco Inc Ny reported 31,763 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Adobe (ADBE) Stock Looks Like a Buy Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.