Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding By $3.38 Million; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 350.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 17,250 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 22,175 shares with $991,000 value, up from 4,925 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 280,810 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 638,357 shares with $24.88 million value, down from 727,237 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 372,826 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) stake by 866,876 shares to 1.20 million valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 16,971 shares and now owns 410,588 shares. Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream Partners has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is 39.83% above currents $29.8 stock price. EQT Midstream Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital owns 1,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 234,512 shares. Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.29% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 161,400 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma reported 1.85M shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 941,368 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 7,785 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 68,990 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cadence Mngmt Ltd reported 467,052 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 3.34 million shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 6,878 shares. Birchview Capital LP invested 1.36% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 25,990 shares to 102,880 valued at $49.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,920 shares and now owns 373,774 shares. Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity. Demchyk Matthew had bought 5,000 shares worth $187,850.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.64 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.