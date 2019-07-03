Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed By $4.60 Million Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Birchcliff Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by GMP Securities. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. Scotia Capital maintained Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. See Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $6.25 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $5

14/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate gas and oil company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $686.08 million. The firm principally holds interests in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, which produces natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable reserves of 880.5 MMboe; 572.7 MMboe of proved reserves; and working interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure, as well as held 421,111 net acres of undeveloped land.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 307,997 shares traded. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019.

