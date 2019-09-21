Goodnow Investment Group Has Raised Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake; Adage Capital Partners Gp Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Upped as Share Price Declined

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 43,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 418,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 375,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 4.66 million shares traded or 45.41% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 25,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 102,880 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.77 million, up from 76,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $527.26. About 389,271 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 13,717 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 583 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 1,198 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.07% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 644,153 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 50,686 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Quantitative Lc holds 0.08% or 76,936 shares. Dupont Cap Corp reported 0% stake. Raymond James And holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 17,895 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 10 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 1,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22,200 shares to 767,029 shares, valued at $61.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,636 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 460 are owned by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,493 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 42,205 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 1,765 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Strs Ohio invested 0.35% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 258,284 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 3,776 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insur. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,566 shares in its portfolio.

