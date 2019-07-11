Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $4.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lifted Its Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 22,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.60 million, down from 459,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.76% or $20.68 during the last trading session, reaching $191.28. About 381,484 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $203.73. About 43,889 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 17.71 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,308 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management owns 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,126 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 21,478 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 34,948 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,205 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc accumulated 5,025 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Duncker Streett & invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Commerce Comml Bank holds 2,744 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Manhattan Co has 383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cadence accumulated 8,037 shares. Sei Company has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

