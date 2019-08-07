Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Wayfair (W) Position by $1.24 Million; Valuation Declined; Timber Creek Capital Management Holding in Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Has Upped by $972,880 as Shares Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 1.13M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 7.3% :JBLU US; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES EFFECTIVE ANNUAL TAX RATE 24%-26%; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Retirement of General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports March Traffic Increased 7.3% From a Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE CEO HAYES COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 536,634 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wayfair Earnings: 3 Big Takeaways – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wayfair Breaks Down Its Conservative Outlook – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 Earnings Outlook For Wayfair – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,196 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,847 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 557,108 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Lc owns 0.18% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 474,654 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Night Owl Capital Lc holds 32,545 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,849 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 103,396 shares stake. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 90 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fred Alger holds 0.09% or 154,265 shares in its portfolio. Fil owns 1.83M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc reported 2,980 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $1.67M was sold by Conine Steven. Shares for $423,120 were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta’s Next Expansion in Boston Is No Big Deal for JetBlue – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JetBlue Appoints Teri McClure to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked, Low-Beta Stock Picks Amid Market Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.11% or 29,842 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 206,818 shares. 66,186 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 208,131 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 3.72M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 29,998 were reported by Profund Advsrs Lc. Captrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 4.80 million shares. 339,612 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Company. Aqr Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 5.38M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 196,135 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 2,035 shares.