Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding by $5.90 Million; Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Ctc Has Boosted Its Position

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST 1Q REV. $665.4M, EST. $659.6M; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: FCC wants more distance between Sinclair and the would-be owners of WPIX-TV and WGN-TV, is concerned it is; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises Sinclair for scripted `False News’ promos; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeframe Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Risk of Court Ruling

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91 million, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) by 494 shares to 45,766 shares, valued at $762.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) by 10,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,327 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 344 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 7,501 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 302,692 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 20,025 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 238 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 1.76% or 120,950 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Associates Oh holds 54,458 shares or 5.92% of its portfolio. Hamel Assocs stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.28% or 447 shares. Atika Cap owns 5,295 shares. Lifeplan Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 232,126 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,638 shares or 1% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 10,030 shares. Hikari Power holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 8,670 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 79,859 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 51,485 were reported by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated accumulated 0.36% or 880,639 shares. 8,333 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 5,800 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 10,000 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Co has 78,936 shares. Geode Cap invested in 875,013 shares. 16,813 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Gam Ag invested in 0.05% or 33,127 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Principal holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 10,402 shares.