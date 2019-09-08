Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Position in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Ionic Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 467,600 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro (Call) by 339,700 shares to 82,100 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,445 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Associate Limited. Cap Impact stated it has 42,237 shares. 1.21 million are held by Avenir. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 389,355 shares. Hl Services Lc reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 1.29 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Yakira Capital stated it has 24,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 959,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 871 shares. Cwm Ltd Co reported 22 shares. Marlowe LP invested 23.28% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.46 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.