Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake by $3.84 Million; Shares Rose; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Declined While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 151,308 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 176,837 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year's $1.23 per share. GWR's profit will be $73.49M for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,920 shares to 373,774 shares, valued at $42.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 95,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86,395 shares to 569,263 shares, valued at $167.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.