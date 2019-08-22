Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) by $1.07 Million; Cullinan Associates Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut by $331,250

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 291,457 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,330 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 35,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 5.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,374 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,964 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 479,175 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 4,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested in 3,355 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Rhumbline Advisers has 143,066 shares. Pettee Investors reported 11,763 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intll Inc has 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 112,401 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Jacobs And Comm Ca has 0.36% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Amp Cap Investors Limited invested in 0.03% or 60,285 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 76,062 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,950 shares to 79,735 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY).