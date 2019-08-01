Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) as Share Value Rose; Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 1.54 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcasting after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Political Dig: Revealed: Trump Made a Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting For `Favorable’ Media Coverage; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 12.74M shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.07% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Jane Street Gru has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Morgan Stanley owns 1.28M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Channing Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3.29M shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ing Groep Nv owns 34,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company reported 54,316 shares stake. Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1.19 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 133,929 shares. Tributary Mngmt Llc has invested 1.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 46,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 274,188 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $41.09M for 6.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30M for 19.03 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.