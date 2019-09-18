Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) as Market Valuation Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Holding Held by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 58,779 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 236,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.48 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414.15 million, up from 11.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 1.61 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 5.12 million shares to 110.55M shares, valued at $1.56 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 102,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,815 shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 6,400 shares to 534,112 shares, valued at $26.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 57,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2,538 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 57 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,898 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Lc holds 23,940 shares. Df Dent & reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 142,297 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 38,369 shares. J Goldman Communications Lp owns 85,667 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 375,346 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.02% or 25,038 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,730 shares stake. Cap Intll Invsts owns 259,700 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 24,447 were reported by Amp Investors. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

