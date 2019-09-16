Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) as Market Valuation Rose; As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $359,370

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 7,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.58M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59 million, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.6 lastly. It is down 32.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 6,400 shares to 534,112 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 635,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 121,428 shares to 211,719 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 13,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,773 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

