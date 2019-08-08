Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding; Japan Equity Fund (JEQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 544,276 shares with $47.43M value, down from 556,617 last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.78. About 1.24M shares traded or 31.88% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 64,300 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 74,328 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 1.57 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,663 were reported by Dynamic Capital Management Limited. Macquarie Ltd reported 103,594 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 125 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 840 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 60,326 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset stated it has 6,994 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Com invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 98,196 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 3,011 shares. 200 are held by M&R Cap Management.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 265,870 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 115,992 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.28% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 5,111 shares traded. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $93.04 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.