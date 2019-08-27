Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding as Share Price Rose; Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Position Has Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 30,224 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 22,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 235,511 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.64. About 368,978 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital holds 4,237 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 49,135 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 4,903 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.04 million shares stake. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 15.66M shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,440 shares. Prelude Management Lc invested in 0% or 174 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 72,830 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Group Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Private Cap stated it has 7,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 196,308 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 3,283 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 22,860 shares to 353,140 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 137,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,270 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp stated it has 26,078 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 150,852 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.63 million shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 4,983 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,407 shares. Snyder Cap Management LP has 2.56% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 622,329 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 161,468 shares. Dynamic Ltd holds 1.47% or 4,663 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Company invested in 211,569 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bluecrest Capital Management accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 29,932 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,800 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

