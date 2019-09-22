Goodnow Investment Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $12.55 Million; Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Stock Price Rose

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 25,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 102,880 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.77 million, up from 76,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $527.26. About 436,294 shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 44,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 541,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.57M, down from 586,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.50M shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 74,010 shares to 322,159 shares, valued at $27.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 316,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

