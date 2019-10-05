Goodnow Investment Group Has Boosted Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding; Shorts at BARISTAS COFFEE COMPANY (BCCI) Raised By 300%

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 0.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc acquired 745 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 149,575 shares with $72.37 million value, up from 148,830 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $8.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $450.43. About 49,278 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN

BARISTAS COFFEE COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:BCCI) had an increase of 300% in short interest. BCCI’s SI was 3,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 800 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0167. About 332,400 shares traded. Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Pioneer VaporBrands Returns with CBD Vape after Signing Product and Marketing Agreement with RLTR; Launches Product and Multi-tiered Advertising Today – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019.

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $984,511. The firm offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products.