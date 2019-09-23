Goodnow Investment Group Decreased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake as Valuation Declined; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $1.81 Million; Shares Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 17,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 105,350 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, up from 87,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 960,047 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 125,083 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 27,273 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 23,554 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Prudential Financial invested in 34,601 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Victory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 275 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 105,899 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 22,900 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 14,789 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Profund Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 13,668 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 94 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 278,000 shares. 12,512 were reported by Cambridge Inv Research Advsr. Fifth Third State Bank reported 30,708 shares stake.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 95,613 shares to 120,523 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment holds 266,360 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 0.59% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,460 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,587 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 1,979 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Court Place Advsr Lc reported 7,325 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 56,381 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Of Virginia Va holds 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 6,858 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability reported 14,406 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). North Star Asset Mgmt holds 35,563 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.