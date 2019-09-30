Goodnow Investment Group Continues to Hold Stake in Aircastle LTD (AYR); Illinois Tool Ord (ITW) Stock Price Declined While Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowered Its Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 81,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 989,023 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03 million, up from 907,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 37,077 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Ord (ITW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 4,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 45,710 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, down from 50,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Illinois Tool Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $156.03. About 257,573 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2,189 shares. Weybosset Rech Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,525 shares. Shufro Rose Company Lc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Burney Company reported 16,396 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company holds 239 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Personal accumulated 0.44% or 285,173 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.1% or 1,603 shares. 4,973 were accumulated by Pitcairn. 16,300 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Hyman Charles D accumulated 17,341 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 45,710 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 13.98M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 40,000 shares. Guardian Investment Management accumulated 13,868 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.24 million for 19.80 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. Recommends Stockholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Thoughts On Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 09/23: (MNK) (PTE) (PSMT) Higher; (ABEO) (OSTK) (AKS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) CEO Scott Santi on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.