Goodman Financial Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $554,952; Market Value Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined While Trillium Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.09. About 5.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 4,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 37,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 33,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 149,457 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 2,610 are owned by Old National Bank In. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,545 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 28,190 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 348,103 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 3,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 218,187 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 9,347 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 144,422 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 682,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 41,616 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Co owns 5,538 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 81,416 shares to 24,540 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,827 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9,861 shares to 75,974 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,188 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP).