Goodman Financial Trimmed Under Armour (UA) Holding; Capital Counsel Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake

Capital Counsel Llc increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 9,201 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 782,817 shares with $129.42 million value, up from 773,616 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $68.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $160.99. About 925,513 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Goodman Financial Corp decreased Under Armour (UA) stake by 6.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodman Financial Corp sold 19,610 shares as Under Armour (UA)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Goodman Financial Corp holds 285,310 shares with $7.23 million value, down from 304,920 last quarter. Under Armour now has $9.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 880,122 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Under Armour has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $22’s average target is 14.23% above currents $19.26 stock price. Under Armour had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Under Armour a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Checks Are Encouraging As Investor Sentiment Remains Low – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Under Armour Names Stephanie Pugliese As President Of Its North American Business – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Patrik Frisk, COO Talks With CNBC On Under Armourâ€™s Turnaround – ValueWalk” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Women of Will Hall of Fame Awards Recognizes Student-Athletes and Coaches – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.58% above currents $160.99 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha & Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. 13,394 are owned by Associated Banc. Colony Group Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blue Chip Prtn accumulated 22,578 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Chatham Grp Inc has 2,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.91% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 38 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Inc. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.31% or 1,934 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 6.90M shares. Century owns 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.58 million shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,402 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Life holds 0.43% or 22,261 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.37% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8.41M shares.