Goodman Financial Trimmed Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $309,720; Haverford Financial Services Lifted Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $334,000 as Valuation Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 1.93M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “First Quarter Rail Headcount Bucks Downward Trend – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,099 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 24,242 shares or 2.25% of the stock. 293,522 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Pggm Investments has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 276,484 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.85 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 120,572 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 15,267 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 156,387 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc accumulated 45.85M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montecito National Bank & Trust holds 0.59% or 11,519 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 763,932 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 7,500 shares stake. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 435,744 shares or 4.25% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber owns 14,046 shares. Orrstown Finance Services Inc invested in 7,386 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2,637 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,682 shares. Cambridge Com holds 25,116 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 3,897 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horizon Lc has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,849 shares. Capital Investors reported 1.69% stake. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluefin Trading Ltd Com accumulated 0.21% or 825 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 29,668 shares stake. New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goelzer Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.