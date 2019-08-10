Goodman Financial Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $309,720 as Market Valuation Declined; As Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Share Value Declined, Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 240,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 286,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 323,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 228,757 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 18,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,800 were accumulated by King Luther Mgmt Corp. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 250 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,944 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cohen & Steers Incorporated reported 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Castleark Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 45,903 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ftb Advsr holds 1,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management has 2.50 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 63,492 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Alps Advsrs reported 2.57% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cushing Asset Management LP stated it has 1.23 million shares. 17,800 are held by Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares to 242,433 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: March 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN and EQM Fourth Quarter / Full-Year 2018 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM ups cost, delays timing of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And has 2.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,514 shares. Hillman Company stated it has 12.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1,004 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc reported 10,719 shares. Private Cap, a New York-based fund reported 1,091 shares. Nadler Fincl Gru holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,647 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,810 are owned by Bailard. Guardian Cap LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic stated it has 255 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,242 shares. Assetmark holds 7,501 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 12,691 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,898 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,498 shares.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.