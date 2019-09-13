Goodman Financial Raised Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Position By $342,550; PROBE METALS ORDINARY SHARES (PROBF) Sellers Decreased By 0.59% Their Shorts

PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had a decrease of 0.59% in short interest. PROBF’s SI was 16,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.59% from 17,000 shares previously. With 118,500 avg volume, 0 days are for PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF)’s short sellers to cover PROBF’s short positions. It closed at $1.0355 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goodman Financial Corp increased Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) stake by 7.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodman Financial Corp acquired 26,350 shares as Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH)’s stock declined 13.75%. The Goodman Financial Corp holds 388,326 shares with $5.18M value, up from 361,976 last quarter. Sally Beauty Holdings now has $1.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 734,782 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-

Probe Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $113.12 million. The Company’s principal property is the Val-dÂ’Or East Gold Project, which includes approximately 655 claims covering an area of 25,149 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It currently has negative earnings.

Goodman Financial Corp decreased D R Horton (NYSE:DHI) stake by 30,513 shares to 148,262 valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 8,370 shares and now owns 180,905 shares. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -7.53% below currents $14.6 stock price. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Tuesday, June 25. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold”.

