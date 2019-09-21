Goodman Financial Position In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Increased; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined While Capital City Trust Company Upped by $748,544 Its Position

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86 million shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signature Estate Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 5,682 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 173,816 shares. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridges Invest reported 127,445 shares stake. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 10,603 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 1.49% or 68,613 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 0.04% or 2,850 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability invested in 2.76% or 99,065 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 921,064 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 5.50 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Moreover, D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montag A & Assoc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dearborn Ltd Liability Company reported 282,690 shares.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 840,295 shares to 133,199 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,601 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 5.09 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Long Island Limited Liability Co stated it has 479,786 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 100,638 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 2,496 shares. Provident Inv invested 5.46% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Private Advisor Gru Limited Company holds 47,409 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt owns 8,578 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 31,024 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.58% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 44,780 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Lc invested in 236,067 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 13,753 shares. Cap Of America reported 427,003 shares. 7,560 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,650 shares.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares to 29,023 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,587 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).