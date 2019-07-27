Goodman Financial Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp analyzed 13,246 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99M, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – Nasdaq" on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq" on July 07, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will Google’s Earnings Finally Give Investors Reason To Cheer? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.