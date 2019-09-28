Goodman Financial Lowered Qualys (QLYS) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Fpr Partners Has Lifted Antero Res (AR) Position by $54.47 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 30.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.09 million, up from 19.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.88M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qualys (QLYS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 9,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 75,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, down from 85,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 231,326 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 49.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, May 31. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M.

