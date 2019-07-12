Goodman Financial Lowered Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $309,720 as Shares Rose; Stone Run Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $345,800 as Share Price Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.19. About 133,333 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.32. About 7,230 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $92.25 million for 48.47 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank reported 611 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 0.94% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 340,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,659 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.21% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 4,408 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 32,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mawer Management Limited reported 0.77% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 1,848 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 5,689 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited invested in 3.86M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Washington Trust Communications has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,903 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 31 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr owns 6 shares. 8.91 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

