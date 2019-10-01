Goodman Financial Lifted Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)

Among 4 analysts covering Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tesco PLC has GBX 315 highest and GBX 275 lowest target. GBX 291.25’s average target is 21.61% above currents GBX 239.5 stock price. Tesco PLC had 36 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 23. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Goldman Sachs. See Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) latest ratings:

Goodman Financial Corp increased Helmerich & Payne (HP) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodman Financial Corp acquired 7,783 shares as Helmerich & Payne (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Goodman Financial Corp holds 102,442 shares with $5.19 million value, up from 94,659 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne now has $4.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 1.06 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $4800 lowest target. $59.58’s average target is 51.99% above currents $39.2 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 9 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Goodman Financial Corp decreased Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 9,861 shares to 75,974 valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP) stake by 840,295 shares and now owns 133,199 shares. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 110 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bokf Na holds 9,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 124,416 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 95,825 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited invested in 0.01% or 72,913 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 6,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Management Lp accumulated 248,128 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 128,969 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr invested in 0% or 5,923 shares. Grace White Inc Ny accumulated 2.36% or 203,837 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 11,444 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bridgewater Assoc Lp has 117,530 shares.

