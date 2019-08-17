Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Nike (NKE) by $840,000 as Shares Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,500 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

