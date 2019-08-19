Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $309,720; Wynnefield Capital Has Increased Its Position in Landec (LNDC) by $634,800 as Share Price Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $26.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.15. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 31,949 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Northern owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 329,345 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 232,920 shares. 45,400 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Boston Prtnrs stated it has 61,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 47,916 shares. 271,531 are held by Penn Mngmt Co Inc. Bessemer Inc reported 96,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 56,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwq Inv Management Com Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.97% or 3.64M shares. First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 53,174 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Moreover, Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 59,219 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 563,625 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.