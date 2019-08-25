Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $309,720; Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Position Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 3.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 13.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.54M, up from 9.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59M shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 10,975 shares to 274,379 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 435,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.22M shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

