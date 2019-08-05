Goodman Financial Has Trimmed By $309,720 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Trimmed By $235.51 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Goodman Financial Corp decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Goodman Financial Corp holds 4,888 shares with $8.70 million value, down from 5,062 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $874.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $56.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1767. About 4.74M shares traded or 23.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Temasek Holdings Private Ltd holds 26.08M shares with $4.76B value, down from 27.37M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $411.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $153.68. About 24.38M shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.45 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03B for 34.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.