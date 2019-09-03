Goodman Financial Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $309,720; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Market Valuation Rose While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Holding by $1.29 Million

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 97.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 40,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 41,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 5.29M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis R M Inc accumulated 13,719 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 54,963 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 77,862 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Burney Communication owns 970 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zwj Counsel Inc stated it has 302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap holds 1.1% or 48,130 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs reported 6,286 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Lincoln National, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,628 shares. 554,678 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Cibc World Inc owns 117,184 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Madrona Limited Liability Company accumulated 198 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 19,957 shares or 1.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $741.20 million for 7.08 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB) by 6,976 shares to 180,262 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 114,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.