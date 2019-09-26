Goodman Financial Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $554,952; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Goodman Financial Corp increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 44.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodman Financial Corp acquired 7,302 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Goodman Financial Corp holds 23,689 shares with $1.82M value, up from 16,387 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $300.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 4.02 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.62, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 11 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.56 million shares, up from 1.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Stock Wonâ€™t Rally Anytime Soon – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Finance Management stated it has 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Osborne Prns Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,701 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp invested in 59,810 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Conestoga Capital Lc holds 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 19,104 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.88% or 1.91 million shares. Welch Gru Limited Liability Company reported 356,368 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 372,969 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank And Company reported 262,510 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 234,155 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 7,518 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,481 shares. New York-based Nottingham has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 23,896 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Limited holds 16,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 14.36% above currents $70.98 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18.

Goodman Financial Corp decreased Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stake by 19,610 shares to 285,310 valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 8,370 shares and now owns 180,905 shares. Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $316.17 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 155,099 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 51,715 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 4,600 shares.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 39,691 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.035 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PCK: Opportunity Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PCK: A Look At Pimco’s California Municipal Debt Funds – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PIMCO Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.