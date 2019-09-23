Goodman Financial Has Decreased Stake in Qualys (QLYS) by $857,907; American Express Co (AXP) Stake Maintained by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 21,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 3.82M shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qualys (QLYS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 9,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 75,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, down from 85,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 309,976 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 56,314 are held by Prudential Fincl. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 378,394 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 7,664 shares. Panagora Asset owns 151,170 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 168,203 shares. France-based Fund Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 121,833 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.08% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Ameriprise Financial owns 862,119 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 3.54M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mai Capital accumulated 8,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91 million for 50.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp reported 2,678 shares. Moreover, First Trust has 0.33% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 28,620 shares. Cap Wealth Planning invested in 494,394 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Company owns 28,176 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 25,528 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.31% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Davis Selected Advisers holds 6.13M shares. Weik Mngmt reported 3,325 shares. Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership holds 998,870 shares. Braun Stacey reported 1.14% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,209 shares. 1.22M were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc. Colony Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 147,967 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Ltd Llc holds 10,464 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor owns 1,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Equity & Conv Inco (NIE) by 14,965 shares to 2,822 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,177 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

