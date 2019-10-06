Goodman Financial Has Decreased Its Position in Kimco Realty (KIM) as Share Price Rose; As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Valuation Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Increased Its Stake by $95.61 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 31.55 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 billion, up from 29.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 1.54 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 73,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 357,062 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 430,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimco Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 3.14M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold KIM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 362.94 million shares or 1.40% less from 368.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 530,171 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 149,951 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.07% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 26,428 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 1,044 shares. Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 290,517 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 0.04% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 517,400 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 1.68 million shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 168,442 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 61,097 shares. 350 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invests. The Illinois-based New England And has invested 0.21% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Toronto Dominion Bank owns 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 335,880 shares. Security Capital Research Management has 2.08 million shares.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.68M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Farfetch Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ FTCH – Business Wire” on October 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kimco Realty Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Recognized for Outstanding Commitment to ESG – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 202,476 shares to 233,765 shares, valued at $41.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.71M shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 0.05% or 895,504 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,646 shares. Axa reported 673,372 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 242 shares. Fdx Advsrs, California-based fund reported 10,836 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bankshares owns 11,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 939 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 7,741 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.07% or 15,446 shares. 152,713 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 25,735 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 21,401 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 4,594 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 7,811 shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Craig-Hallum hits Seagate sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.