Goodman Financial Has Cut Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; Contour Asset Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $27.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.61. About 631,437 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $27.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.61. About 631,437 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 4,945 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Scott Selber holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,530 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 121 shares in its portfolio. 7,343 are owned by Interocean Capital. Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,620 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management. Country Tru Commercial Bank reported 39,436 shares. Family Firm stated it has 171 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. C V Starr And Inc reported 1,500 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.23% or 24,557 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 15.75 million shares stake. Stevens Mngmt Lp invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Mgmt Corp reported 140 shares stake. Canandaigua Bank & Trust &, a New York-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 8,978 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.87 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon’s To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.87 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated accumulated 1,474 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Mathes Communication invested in 3.79% or 4,181 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc reported 37,120 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 866 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.42% or 5,628 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Community Tru Inv Company has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tb Alternative Assets Limited, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,033 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 1,748 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 308 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi invested in 0.08% or 207 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bainco Intll Investors has invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd invested in 1,687 shares.