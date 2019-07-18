Goodman Financial Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Rose; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 196,933 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $34.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1957.22. About 1.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 284 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 26,405 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 154,307 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp reported 9.07M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 548,279 shares. Amer Inc accumulated 41,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc has 63,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De reported 599,718 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 15,040 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,209 shares. 115,057 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). C Worldwide Gru Hldg A S stated it has 0.07% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.22% or 476,745 shares.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Names Scott Garland President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Portola Presents New Interim Data on its Oral SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, PTLA, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability owns 3,813 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Coldstream Management stated it has 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsm Ptnrs Lc holds 118,412 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,608 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 3,897 shares. Consulate owns 187 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Capital accumulated 27,936 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Bar Harbor Services owns 280 shares. Capital City Fl holds 2,227 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Company holds 0.84% or 1,395 shares. Choate holds 4,274 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.6% or 226,155 shares. 368 are held by Pettee.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Much Will Unhappy Amazon Workers Disrupt Prime Day? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Prime Day Sales Could Top $5 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.