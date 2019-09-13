Goodman Financial Cut Its Kimco Realty (KIM) Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Steelcase (SCS) Shares Declined, Venator Capital Management LTD Increased Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 16,535 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 73,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 357,062 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 430,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimco Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 566,866 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold KIM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 362.94 million shares or 1.40% less from 368.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 48,398 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Voya Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 191,208 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Victory Capital Management reported 561,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,518 shares. Dupont Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 226,102 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 0.03% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Telos Management stated it has 25,379 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 24,645 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 132,973 shares. Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 1.05M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 726,432 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.26% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com invested in 20,591 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95M for 14.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco Realty prices $350M of notes, to redeem $300M of preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Schaeffers Research” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Kimco’s Development Strategy Work in an E-Commerce Age? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 280,698 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.6% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. 622,007 are held by Aqr Capital Management. Etrade Mngmt owns 49,095 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 390,225 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 55,291 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 21,389 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amer Gru, a New York-based fund reported 55,296 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 0.1% stake. Seabridge Advisors Limited Co holds 1.41% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 248,371 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.98 million shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 26,612 shares. Teton holds 0.08% or 48,300 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).