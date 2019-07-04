Goodman Financial Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $309,720 as Stock Price Rose; As Park Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) Valuation Rose, Blair William & Company Trimmed by $903,552 Its Position

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (PKOH) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 28,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,917 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 139,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 4,723 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARKOHIO ACHIEVES REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH); 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 86c; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon

Analysts await Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PKOH’s profit will be $13.64M for 7.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PKOH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 15,745 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life has invested 0.04% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Int Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) or 39,620 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 15,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 913,725 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 18,583 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 2,552 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 1,857 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 300 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Cwm Lc accumulated 12 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) or 800 shares. Euclidean Management Ltd Llc holds 1.68% or 56,060 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,952 shares to 213,138 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 75,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $734,704 activity.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares holds 1.41% or 47,808 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset holds 0.45% or 3,574 shares. 881 are owned by Valmark Advisers. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 550 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 236 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 960 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Associated Banc has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland And stated it has 8.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tremblant Cap Grp Inc reported 4.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,150 shares. Diversified Tru Commerce holds 0.28% or 3,265 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.15% or 814 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associate holds 12.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,839 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 182,683 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.